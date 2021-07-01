Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading Down 2.8%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.07. 108,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 361,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STC. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.51. The firm has a market cap of C$423.57 million and a PE ratio of 63.80.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,937,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,813,487. Also, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$142,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,002 shares in the company, valued at C$370,304.60.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

