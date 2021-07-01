Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading Down 2.8%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.07. 108,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 361,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.
A number of brokerages recently commented on STC. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.51. The firm has a market cap of C$423.57 million and a PE ratio of 63.80.
In related news, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,937,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,813,487. Also, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$142,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,002 shares in the company, valued at C$370,304.60.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
