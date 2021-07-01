Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sanofi by 52.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
