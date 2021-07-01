SAP (ETR:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SAP SE (ETR:SAP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €119.02 ($140.02). SAP shares last traded at €118.50 ($139.41), with a volume of 1,425,006 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €116.15.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

