SaTT (SATT) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SaTT has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $167,469.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SaTT has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00702559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 10,956.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

