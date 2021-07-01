Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.03. 4,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

