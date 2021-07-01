Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 18.1% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning owned about 0.36% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $31,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,543 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.19. 29,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

