Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

SCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Score Media and Gaming has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $10,785,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $2,861,000.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

