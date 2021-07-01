Scott Belsky Sells 2,750 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adobe stock opened at $585.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $517.86. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.29 and a 52 week high of $592.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

