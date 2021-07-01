Scott M. Laurence Sells 1,789 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of JBLU opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,004,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

