Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Gap Up to $3,868.73

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3,868.73, but opened at $4,032.46. Seaboard shares last traded at $4,025.00, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,265.69.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.