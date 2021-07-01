Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Seagen worth $25,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 118.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 65,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 811.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $157.88 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.93.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

