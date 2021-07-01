SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading 6.3% Higher

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.70. 4,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 286,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287,828 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in SecureWorks by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SecureWorks by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 113.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SecureWorks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

