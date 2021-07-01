Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Capitalization Tops $2.93 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001774 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $494,058.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00139673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00169549 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,556.63 or 1.00036764 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

