Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,790,000 after acquiring an additional 251,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

GCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

