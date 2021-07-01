Sei Investments Co. Has $644,000 Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.