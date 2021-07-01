Sei Investments Co. Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,127 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Umpqua by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

