Sei Investments Co. Has $719,000 Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of SpartanNash worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SpartanNash by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SpartanNash by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $699.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.03. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.