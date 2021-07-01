Sei Investments Co. Has $778,000 Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TARO. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

TARO opened at $71.96 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

