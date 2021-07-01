Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 35.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

NYSE:AYI opened at $187.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.01. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.12 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

