SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $23.99. SEMrush shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $13,116,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $4,764,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $4,601,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $4,526,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $4,169,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

