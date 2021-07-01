Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96. Semtech has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 133,494 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Semtech by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,211,000 after acquiring an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

