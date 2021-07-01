Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

