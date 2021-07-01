Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,565 ($33.51). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,527 ($33.02), with a volume of 716,190 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,485.18. The company has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 60.95 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total transaction of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

