SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ambarella by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ambarella by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.42.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

