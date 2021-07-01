SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $395,322,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,279,000 after acquiring an additional 301,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.