SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,766,000 after acquiring an additional 112,764 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $210.75 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

