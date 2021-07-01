SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,869,650 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,869,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in PG&E by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $73,054,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

