SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,525 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after buying an additional 83,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 34,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR opened at $148.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.04. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

