SG Blocks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,436 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,866% compared to the typical daily volume of 480 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SG Blocks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SG Blocks by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,179. SG Blocks has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -5.39.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.