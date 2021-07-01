Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 584.50 ($7.64). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 573 ($7.49), with a volume of 464,208 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHB. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 524.67 ($6.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 615.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

