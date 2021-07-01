Sharder (SS) Market Capitalization Hits $915,936.42

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 33.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $915,936.42 and $98,128.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sharder Coin Profile

SS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

