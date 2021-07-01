Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 17,891 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $226,548.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $214,618.88.

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

