Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading Down 5.8%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 1,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Several research analysts have commented on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.28.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $142,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,367 shares of company stock worth $8,779,914. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $416,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 444.7% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

