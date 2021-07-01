Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJR opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

