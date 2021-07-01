Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SHMUY stock remained flat at $$30.76 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shimizu has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Shimizu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shimizu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

