Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Update

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the May 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shineco stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Shineco has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 159.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shineco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Shineco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shineco in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

