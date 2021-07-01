Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $71.59 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67.

Shoe Carnival shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3 EPS for the current year.

SCVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

