Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) versus Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Critical Review

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 23.30% 8.41% 0.88% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 25.63% 11.36% 0.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $70.43 million 2.79 $15.73 million $1.27 13.19 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.16 $45.77 billion $2.49 4.69

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shore Bancshares and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Shore Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 22 full service branches, 24 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.