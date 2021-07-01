Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC)

India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
India Capital Growth Fund stock traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 109.97 ($1.44). 167,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,193. India Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.95.
About India Capital Growth Fund
