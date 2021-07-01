Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC)

India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

India Capital Growth Fund stock traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 109.97 ($1.44). 167,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,193. India Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.95.

About India Capital Growth Fund

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

