Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Drops By 41.8%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 759,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 95,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

