Short Interest in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Rises By 68.6%

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.70. 11,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.07. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

