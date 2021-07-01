Short Interest in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Drops By 40.2%

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 855,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 35,936 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 147.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

