Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Increases By 68.8%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:CHI remained flat at $$15.17 during midday trading on Thursday. 90,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,620. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.