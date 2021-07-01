Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Drops By 50.2%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 645,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.6 days.

CPXWF remained flat at $$33.85 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPXWF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities began coverage on Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

