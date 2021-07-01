Short Interest in CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Grows By 113.3%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CLLDY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 20,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CapitaLand has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CapitaLand in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

