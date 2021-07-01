Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Increases By 202.7%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 202.7% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBM Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.46% of CBM Bancorp worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBMB stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 1,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945. CBM Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

