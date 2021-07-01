Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Rises By 200.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 1,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

