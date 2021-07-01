Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Rises By 200.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 1,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $20.05.
About Consumers Bancorp
