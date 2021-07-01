Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Drops By 50.2%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

East Japan Railway stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 38,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,359. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

