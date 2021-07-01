Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Drops By 88.0%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. 3,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.08. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.99%.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

