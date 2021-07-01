Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Grows By 62.8%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMCBF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Home Capital Group stock remained flat at $$30.32 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.61.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

